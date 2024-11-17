Software AG launches pioneering NORA Accelerator for Enterprise Architecture Governance in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Karim Geadah) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 18th November 2024: Software AG, a Software GmbH brand and a leader in Enterprise Architecture (EA) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), has launched the Alfabet NORA Accelerator in Saudi Arabia to advance digital transformation in the government sector in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.



Compliant with the National Enterprise Architecture (NEA) Framework, the NORA Accelerator provides pre-configured views, reports, workflows and data ingestion tools to streamline the establishment of Enterprise Architecture programs for government agencies. The accelerator leverages industry best practices and aligns with NORA’s 10-stage approach, setting the gold standard for an Enterprise Architecture operating model to fast-track public sector digital transformation.



With Saudi Arabia’s bold technology strategy, the country is advancing rapidly to become a regional hub for world class innovation and digital infrastructure to boost economic growth. Central to this vision, the guidance provided by the Digital Government Authority (DGA) with NORA serves as a blueprint to support agencies to address the challenges inherent to modernizing IT infrastructures and services across sectors.



The Alfabet NORA Accelerator builds on Alfabet’s proven Enterprise Architecture (EA) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) capabilities, incorporating AI-driven techniques to ensure data quality. It supports governance, interoperability, transparency, and compliance across government organizations by standardizing business services, data and IT across processes, applications and infrastructure. The Accelerator delivers out-of-the-box all 150+ artifacts across all NORA lifecycle stages in compliance with the NEA metamodel, reducing costs and time required to implement Enterprise Architecture governance. This enables agencies to self-sufficiently manage IT transformation, minimizing ongoing reliance on external support as they scale to meet business growth demands and the evolving needs of digital transformation.



Citing the value brought by Alfabet’s NORA Accelerator to Saudi Arabia government agencies, Conrad Langhammer, General Manager, Alfabet said, “The Digital Government Authority of Saudi Arabia is guiding the government’s digital transformation with an ambitious vision to expand e-government services. The Alfabet NORA Accelerator unites government sector experts and IT transformation teams as strategic collaborators and key drivers in the standardization of enterprise architecture management for a robust foundation of the nation’s digital transformation initiatives. This ensures a future of structured and continuous transformation, optimization and innovation for government agencies.”



The Alfabet NORA Accelerator from Software AG helps government agencies quickly achieve certification and adhere to NEA requirements.



-ends-





MENAFN17112024007446016065ID1108894461