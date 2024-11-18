QIIB Achieves ISO Certification For Its Information Security Management System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) obtained the ISO 27001:2022 certification in the field of cybersecurity for the second year running. Last year, QIIB was one of the first institutions in the State of Qatar to get this certification based on the new standards.

ISO 27001 is one of the world's highly regarded certifications, awarded to institutions and companies who meet the highest requirements and standards in information security and customer data protection, and exert their best efforts to enhance their digital security.

Obtaining ISO27001:2022 certification is based on the bank adoption of a comprehensive approach that focuses on cybersecurity-related risks, offering protection at several levels and high-quality customer data protection to respond to emerging threats.

Commenting on QIIB's achievement of ISO 27001:2022 certification once again, Mohammad Jamil Hamad, Head of the Risks Sector at QIIB said, "QIIB's continued leadership in cybersecurity and its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards protection for customer data and other banking operations are undoubtedly positive".

"Obtaining the ISO27001:2022 certification confirms our full commitment to the updated controls to enhance data privacy protection, and this in turn is in line with the efforts required to implement Qatar Law No. (13) of 2016 regarding the protection of personal data privacy", he added.

The Head of the Risks Sector confirms, "The security standards that we apply are of great importance given that the bank has achieved great achievements in the field of digital transformation over the past few years, and most of the services and products have been made accessible through the digital channels of the bank, enhancing operational efficiency and customer confidence in the banks services".

"We are working continuously to enhance the systems and programs that we use and keep pace with the developments of the digital age and technological progress in line with the best standards approved in the global banking sector. There is no doubt that our obtaining the ISO27001:2022 certification means that QIIB will provide updated and improved security controls that are more relevant to cyber-threat landscape, which might occur, providing more effective defenses against the cyber-threats," he concluded.