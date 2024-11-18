Federal court blocks enforcement of California law on AI-generated content in political ads

(MENAFN) A US federal court temporarily halted the enforcement of a California law designed to address deceptive artificial intelligence-generated content in political advertisements.



This law is part of a broader legislative package signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom last month to combat "deep fake" manipulation, which involves using computer tools to alter a person’s identity, actions, or words in images or content, particularly in election-related media.



The judge issued a preliminary injunction, acknowledging the serious risks posed by AI and deep fakes but criticizing most of the law for being overly broad. The judge stated that it "acts as a hammer instead of a scalpel, serving as a blunt tool that hinders humorous expression and unconstitutionally stifles the free and unfettered exchange of ideas."



The law would have prohibited the creation and distribution of materially deceptive audio or visual media related to elections within 120 days before Election Day and 60 days after. It also required the disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads. While recognizing the state's interest in safeguarding election integrity, the court emphasized the need to protect First Amendment rights, particularly concerning political speech.



The injunction permits enforcement of only the law's audio-only provisions, leaving the rest of the legislation suspended as the US approaches the November 3, presidential and congressional elections.

