BJP, AAP Only Offering 'Jhunjhunas' To Delhiites In Name Of Development: Devender Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The second phase of the Delhi Congress' 'Nyay Yatra' kicked off on November 15, with the party's state unit chief, Devender Yadav, accusing the BJP and AAP of offering only“jhunjhunas” (rattles and empty promises) in the name of development.

Yadav, who launched the foot march in Shahdara on Monday, stressed that both parties had failed to deliver on their pledges to Delhiites.

The second leg of the 'Nyay Yatra' will cover 16 Assembly constituencies, with prominent leaders such as Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Rajya Sabha member Ajay Maken flagging off the padayatra, which is scheduled to conclude on December 4 in Timarpur, North Delhi.

While talking to IANS, Devendra Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for what he called their empty promises.

"In the last ten days of our 'Nyay Yatra', we've learned what the people of Delhi truly want. They say political leaders of BJP and AAP only make promises before elections, but when it comes to action, it's all just jhunjhunas," Yadav declared.

He specifically mentioned PM Modi's promises of government jobs, which he deemed unfulfilled.

Yadav also took aim at Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister of failing to deliver on his promises of job creation, development, and corruption eradication.

"Kejriwal promised jobs, but Delhiites still struggle. He vowed to eliminate corruption, yet AAP leaders are now in jail for it. His government has failed to provide pensions to the elderly, and I feel deeply saddened by this," Yadav remarked.

The Delhi 'Nyay Yatra', which takes inspiration from the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in 2022, aims to connect with the people of Delhi and highlight the failures of the incumbent government.

The first phase of the yatra began on November 8, passing through 15 constituencies before concluding on November 12.

With this Delhi 'Nyay Yatra', the Congress hopes to galvanise public support by emphasising its commitment to justice and development, in stark contrast to the promises made by their political rivals.