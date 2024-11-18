BJP Slams AAP Govt For Failing To Curb Delhi Pollution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) BJP leaders have strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for its alleged failure to tackle rising pollution levels in the city.

BJP leader Harish Khurana on Monday accused the AAP of shifting blame to the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana instead of acting on pollution within Delhi.

He said, "It is Delhi's misfortune that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power here, a government that shifts every problem onto other states. Today, Delhi is engulfed in smog, and we are forced to live in a chamber. For the past ten years, the AAP has been in power, but unfortunately, instead of addressing pollution, they continue to blame others. Recently, Delhi's current Chief Minister Atishi was seen pointing out pollution in other states instead of answering what her government has done in Delhi."

“Delhi needs 16,000 buses, but there are only 7,000 buses operational. The AAP's promise of deploying mechanical sweepers to control dust remains unfulfilled. The burning of garbage, another major pollutant, hasn't been curbed despite the MCD being under their control,” he added.

Khurana claimed that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi in 2025, it will implement a concrete road map to combat pollution within five years. "The AAP's excuses won't clear Delhi's air. Only action will," he said.

BJP leader, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, echoed similar sentiments blaming poor AAP governance and cited three main reasons for Delhi's deteriorating air quality: Inadequate public transport, damaged roads, and increased stubble burning in Punjab.

Speaking to IANS, Bidhuri accused the National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on his 2013 promise of improving public transport by adding 15,000 buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet.

“When Kejriwal became Chief Minister, the DTC had only 3,500 buses. Today, this number remains alarmingly low, compelling people to rely on personal vehicles, which significantly contribute to pollution,” he said.

Bidhuri further highlighted that poorly-maintained roads worsen pollution by creating dust. He also criticised the AAP government for failing to address stubble burning in Punjab despite ruling the state.“Kejriwal had promised to control stubble burning, but incidents have doubled under the AAP government, directly impacting Delhi's air quality,” he added.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also condemned the AAP government, alleging widespread mismanagement and inaction.

“Delhi's governance is non-existent. Pollution levels are soaring, and the government has only indulged in scams rather than solutions. Residents are forced to wear masks just to breathe,” he said while distributing masks at Krishi Bhawan Metro Station to raise public awareness about health risks.