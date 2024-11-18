McDonald’s commits USD100M to recover from E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders

(MENAFN) McDonald's is committing USD100 million to attract customers back to its stores following an E. coli outbreak linked to onions on the fast-food chain's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.



Of this investment, USD65 million will be directed specifically to the franchises most affected, the company stated.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified slivered onions on the Quarter Pounders as the likely source of the E. coli. Taylor Farms in California issued a recall for onions possibly connected to the outbreak.



Colorado saw at least 30 cases, Montana reported 19, Nebraska had 13, and New Mexico had 10. These illnesses occurred between September 12 and October 21, with 104 people falling ill, 34 hospitalized, and one person in Colorado dying. Four individuals also developed a potentially life-threatening kidney condition.



The Food and Drug Administration has stated that “there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak at McDonald’s restaurants.”



Despite this, the outbreak impacted the company’s sales.



Quarter Pounders were temporarily removed from menus in several states during the early stages of the outbreak. McDonald’s found an alternate supplier for the 900 locations that had stopped serving burgers with onions. As of the past week, McDonald's has resumed selling Quarter Pounders with slivered onions nationwide.

