Ukraine's Air Defense Shoot Down Eight Attack Drones, Three More Vanish From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down eight attack drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of Sunday, November 17.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

From 19:30 on Sunday, Russian forces attacked the Sumy region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from the Voronezh region, a Kh-59 guided air missile launched from the Kursk region, and 11 Shahed strike drones along with unspecified UAVs, also launched from the Kursk region.

Eight drones were shot down in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, whereas three UAVs disappeared from radar.