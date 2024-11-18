Arjun Shares ‘Speedy', 'Incredible’ Moments From Indian Racing Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor, who is the owner of Speed Demons Delhi team of Indian Racing Festival, shared some speed-filled moments from the tracks.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a from the Indian Racing Festival. In the clip, he is seen meeting fans, watching the race, sitting in a race car and signing autographs.

“What a season it's been! Full of adrenaline, speed, and incredible moments on and off the track. Can't wait to do it all again next season! #SpeedMeetsSpirit #IndianRacingFestival #IndianRacingLeague #F4IC #IndianF4,” he wrote as the caption.

On the film front, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release“Singham Again”, which released on Diwali. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. The movie has been given a spin of Ramayana.

Director Rohit Shetty was overjoyed as“Singham Again” became his 10th and fastest Rs. 100 crore movie.

Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared photographs of the films that have crossed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark, which includes“Singham Again”,“Sooryavanshi”,“Simmba”,“Golmaal Again”,“Diwale”,“Singham Returns”,“Chennai Express”,“Bol Bachchan”,“Singham” and“Golmaal 3”.

The filmmaker captioned the post,“SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled”.

"Coming back with a character like Danger Lanka feels like I'm connecting to the roots of where my career began, since I played Parma in Ishaqzaade, another intense role,” Arjun said.

The actor is over-the-moon to see the kind of reaction he is getting for playing the antagonist in the Rohit Shetty-starrer.

“The response to Danger Lanka has been nothing short of heartening; fans seem to enjoy this raw, unapologetic side of me,' said the actor.

“Every role shapes you, and this one's reminded me of the fire that started it all. I owe it to the audience for embracing this transformation and joining me on this journey.”

Arjun expressed his gratitude to Rohit Shetty for“trusting” him with the character of Danger Lanka.

The actor added:“And, of course, I'm grateful to Rohit sir for trusting me with this character and helping me bring this new and improved version to life!"