Israeli Army Conducts Airstrike On Beirut Neighborhood

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Nov 18 (IANS) An Israeli targetted Mar Elias, a densely-populated neighbourhood in Beirut, Lebanon, local reported.

Two people were killed and 22 others in the airstrike on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local TV Al-Jadeed.

According to media reports, the airstrike targeted Hezbollah's head of operations on the southern front, Mahmoud Madi, but his fate remains unknown.

The channel reported that the airstrike targeted Madi Technology, an shop owned by Hassan Madi, the brother of Mahmoud Madi. The explosion of electronic devices at the shop following the airstrike triggered a massive fire.

Civil defence teams quickly arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, while ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to the hospital.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah.

In early October, Israel launched a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.