Mastercard Joins Elena Rose And María Becerra To Celebrate Female Empowerment At The Latin Grammys

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This project emphasizes the priceless essence of Mastercard, connecting people with their passions, such as music. MasterCard brings together two icons of the new generation of Latin music, Argentine María Becerra and Venezuelan-American Elena Rose, in an unprecedented collaboration that amplifies the voices of women in and celebrates the passions that make us enjoy life.“Pa que Volviste” addresses the theme of overcoming past situations and shows the artists falling in love with the activities they are passionate about, such as music, gastronomy, sports and travel. The music video reflects Mastercard's core belief that when people connect with their passions, they live life to the fullest. Additionally, it subtly integrates the company's sonic brand.“This project embodies the values ​​of our brand and Mastercard's commitment to foster inclusion, equity and empowerment by supporting new talents to continue promoting them,” said Carlos Quintero, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean .“It also demonstrates our goal of bringing fans closer to their greatest passions, in this case, the transformative power of music.”

MENAFN17112024000218011062ID1108895251