Panamanian TV Presenter Mónica 'Lola' Díaz Covered The Beauty Pageant For The Show La Mordida.

This year, the two finalists of the most important pageant in the world were

Miss Nigeria (Chidimma Adetshina)

and

Miss Denmark (Victoria Kjaer), and in the end the Danish woman was crowned Miss Universe 2024, although the beautiful Nigerian took the crown of

Miss Africa 2024, for being the representative of that continent to reach the highest scores by the jury.

And although the new Miss Africa and Oceania 2024 led Nigeria to the

country's highest position in the history of Miss Universe, Chidimma was also embroiled in controversy and even investigations for her dual nationality:

Nigerian

(through her father) and

South African

(by birth).

It all happened because before being Miss Universe Nigeria, she was Miss Universe South Africa, but she had to retire when her nationality was revoked. The model and law student, born in Soweto, South Africa, to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, grew up in Cape Town. Her mother was accused of committing identity fraud to acquire South African nationality, and this affected her after she had already been chosen as Miss Universe South Africa 2024.



Concerned for her safety, Adetshina renounced the crown. The investigation raised questions about her citizenship. The South African Department of Home Affairs investigated the young woman, and the mother faced the possibility of criminal charges. However, South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters party defended her, claiming it was a case of xenophobia.

But the beautiful model distanced herself from the controversy and focused on a solution: she competed for the state of Taraba and won Miss Universe Nigeria. This is how she reached the final of the pageant, which this year was held in Mexico City.

There, the beautiful young black woman captivated with her figure and intelligence.

This led her to the top 5 of the most beautiful women on the planet.

By the way, South Africa did not have a chance at this edition of Miss Universe, as its representative withdrew due to health problems.

All indications are that Chidimma Adetshina made a good choice as Miss Nigeria, as she was runner-up, only behind the new Miss Universe, Denmark's Victoria Kjaer.

Although Panama did not participate in the final of the contest after the Miss Universe organization expelled the Panamanian representative Italy Mora, the director of the Miss Panama Organization, César Anel Rodríguez, was in the final of the contest and in the after party where DJ Gianluca Vacchi played, who was also a judge in the final of the pageant. For the final, Rodriguez wore a navy blue tuxedo with black lapels.