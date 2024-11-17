Thai Restaurant Street To Kitchen Becomes First In Texas To Receive Michelin Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chef G at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony in Houston, TX

Chef Benchawan“Chef G” Jabthong Painter, originally Nakhon Sawan announce that their restaurant, Street to Kitchen, has been recognized by Michelin in Texas.

- Chef "G" Benchawan Jabthong PainterHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chef Benchawan “Chef G” Jabthong Painter , originally from the Nakhon Sawan area in Thailand's Chao Phraya River Basin, and her husband, sommelier and former Thai resident, Graham Painter, are thrilled to announce that their restaurant, Street to Kitchen , has been recognized by Michelin in Texas. This notable achievement includes receiving the coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand award, marking a significant milestone for Chef G and bringing honor to Thailand through Houston's growing culinary landscape.Street to Kitchen, nestled in the heart of Houston, celebrates traditional Thai flavors with a specific focus on the cuisine of Nakhon Sawan, where Chef G was born and raised. This central region in Thailand's Chao Phraya River Basin is known for its rich culinary heritage, which Chef G has passionately brought to life in Texas, introducing authentic, regional dishes crafted with the finest ingredients and techniques she learned back home.Reflecting on this accomplishment, Chef G expressed her gratitude:“To represent Thailand and the less-known cuisine from my home region of Nakhon Sawan is such an honor. Houston is the perfect place to share the love for my country with an extremely diverse, international population.”In addition to the Michelin Bib Gourmand, Chef G also holds the esteemed title of“Best Chef: Texas” awarded by the James Beard Foundation in 2023. This prestigious American award, held in as high regard as the Michelin Guide in the U.S, is known internationally for celebrating outstanding culinary talent. Her recognition is a testament to her skill and dedication in bringing authentic Thai flavors to an international audience.Graham Painter, Street to Kitchen's sommelier, added his enthusiasm for Michelin's influence in Texas that will further the Painters' goal of promoting Thailand and the extraordinary flavors from Nakhon Sawan to the world, noting,“We've seen the impact that Michelin recognition brings to food scenes worldwide. It not only spotlights the hard work of chefs and restaurateurs but also draws visitors eager to experience new tastes. We hope to leave a positive impact on both Houston and on encouraging tourists to experience authentic Thai food in Thailand.”

