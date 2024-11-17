Taiwan Committed To Smart Technology Hub And Build Global Network

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



The concept of Microsoft's AI+ Taiwan initiative aligns with the government's idea of“Taiwan+AI,” Premier Cho Jung-tai “The level of importance the world places on Taiwan is vastly different from 20 years ago,” Lin Hsin-i



By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Premier Cho Jung-tai said last Thursday that the of Taiwan is committed to shaping Taiwan into a smart hub and setting a public-private cooperation model for the international community, speaking at the opening ceremony of Microsoft Corp's Microsoft 365 data center at the launch of its AI+ Taiwan initiative in Taipei City.

“The 35th anniversary of Taiwan's cooperation with Microsoft Corp., and the center marks a milestone in the global technology industry,” premier Jung-tai, added.“It will help Taiwan across various sectors to further global connections and upgrade international industries.

Taiwan plays a key role in technological hardware manufacturing and has software design capability.

The premier cited artificial intelligence and semiconductors as part of the focus of the five trusted industry sectors proposed by president Lai Ching-te. The concept of Microsoft's AI+ Taiwan initiative aligns with the government's idea of“Taiwan+AI.”



The premier also announced that the government of Taiwan will continue to cultivate digital personnel, strengthen information security and stabilize industrial power supply to realize a smart hub goal. This includes approved plans to boost Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME)

“Taiwan's economic achievements and the strength of its industrial chains derive from the nation's 1.63 million MSMEs operating across a wide range of industrial sectors. As the government promotes hi-tech industries, it will provide fulsome support to MSMEs, so that they can build up strength and branch out into international markets.

“Starting 2025, the government will invest NT$11.6 billion (US$360.5 million) to assist MSMEs with digital and net-zero transitions, as well as domestic and international channel development; provide loan and tax incentives as well as additional supporting measures such as credit guarantee inducements; and establish a one-stop service portal for MSMEs.

“MSMEs which employ 30 people or less will receive inclusive loans to assist the transitions to digital and net-zero as well as channel development; the plan also provides subsidies of up to NT$100,000 (US$3,108) for each MSME transitioning to digital, in order support employee training and facilitate the acquisition of digital skills,” premier Jung-tai announced, November 7, 2024.

Effective and secure cloud services are critical in ensuring information security,“the government will continue to improve its online information services while requiring telecom operators to provide good network quality,” and equally, said premier Jung-tai“developing green energy, enhancing energy efficiency to bolster power grid resilience, is the government commitment to assist domestic industries in garnering further opportunities for international cooperation.”

Meanwhile, former vice premier Lin Hsin-i (林信義), who represented president Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Peru underlined Taiwan's crucial role in the global supply chain, high-tech and semiconductor sectors, 2023 food safety road map and action plans, Taiwan's experience using telemedicine and other technology in areas such as disease prevention and the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based health projects, and Taiwan's achievement in semiconductors, AI and disaster prevention.

Former vice premier Lin Hsin-i served as vice premier between 2002 and 2004, is currently a senior presidential advisor and chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp. His discussion in Peru, also centered around Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact and support of Taiwan's engagement with international organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Taiwan has built a strong reputation globally ' based on its strength and efforts ' and has done its fair share to participate in international organizations.

“The level of importance the world places on Taiwan is vastly different from 20 years ago,” Lin Hsin-i concludes.

GlobalCaribbean

The post Taiwan committed to smart technology hub and build global network appeared first on Caribbean News Global .