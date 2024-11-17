Oman Marks Nat'l Day Amid Spate Of Remarkable Achievements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Oman on Monday will celebrate its 54th National Day at a time where the Gulf Arab Sultanate has seen a vast array of accomplishments, spearheaded by its leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said.

Under his watch, Muscat has witnessed meteoric development in a plethora of fields, subsequently keeping national unity and stability intact, while also putting in place the proper environment that is conducive for further prosperity.

Stretching from the Gulf Arab Sultanate's north all the way to the south, roads across the nation are adorned with national colors, while pictures of the Omani Sultan; the architect of a national 2040 development vision, are omnipresent to mark the joyous occasion.

The aforementioned vision is tantamount to a transitional phase across social and economic realms, with state bodies given the task to routinely monitor the progress of the plan, which encompasses some 34 initiatives and projects aiming to usher in national upward trajectory of development.

A case in point of the rapid development the Gulf Arab nation has witnessed would be the recent opening of a sprawling medical facility in the capital Muscat, called the Medical City Hospital for Military and Security Services, which meets the highest quality standards of healthcare services.

Oman's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.7 percent by the end of the first quarter of 2024 to reach 9.5 billion Omani riyals, as compared to a figure of 9.37 billion that was posted last year in the same period, according to government data.

Meanwhile, data obtained by the finance ministry shows that the state's oil-based revenue is worth 3.4 billion Omani riyals, which is an increase of up to three percent as compared to the same period last year, while the average of a barrel of oil stands at USD 82.

Other sectors to have seen notable growth include education and industry, with the former considered to be the focal point of national development plans, given its significance towards ensuring a more prosperous future in terms of human capital.

On the industrial front, growth there had risen by more than 10 percent during the first half of this year, as compared to the same period last year, with total output there amounting to a billon and 868 Omani riyals, most of which centers around the oil and petrochemicals industries.

Muscat's foreign policy is renowned for its transparency and clarity, particularly on some of the region's most pressing matters, while relations with Kuwait have witnessed major progress in line with common goals and aspirations.

The two Gulf Arab neighbors have taken part in a number of joint initiatives as of late, chief among Oman's Duqm Refinery, a multi-billion dollar joint venture with Kuwait that occupies some 900 hectares in Oman's Duqm industrial zone.

As part of efforts to propel bilateral relations to greater levels, a joint Kuwaiti-Omani committee regularly gathers for talks bringing together the two countries' respective foreign ministers, which aim to further strengthen the camaraderie between the neighbors. (end)

