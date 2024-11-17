Prime Minister Sends Written Message To Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
Date
11/17/2024 7:18:15 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Kuwait: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a written message to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait HE Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, pertaining to the close fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further bolster them.
Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud delivered the message during a meeting with HE the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister today.
