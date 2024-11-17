Hopkinson, Dawson To Leave England White-Ball Coaching Set-Up After WI Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Nov 17 (IANS) Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson, two key figures in England's white-ball coaching team, will step down from their roles following the ongoing tour of the Caribbean. Their departures come as part of the preparations for Brendon McCullum's appointment as head coach across all three formats.

Hopkinson, who has served as England's fielding coach since 2018, played a pivotal role in the team's triumphs in recent ICC global tournaments, including the 2019 ODI on home soil and the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dawson, a former offspinner with seven Test appearances between 2001 and 2003, was previously head coach of the Young Lions team that reached the Under-19 World Cup final in 2022. He joined the senior coaching staff ahead of England's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

"It has been a career highlight not only to be part of the England coaching set-up for the past seven years but also to be involved in two historic World Cup victories, which is something I'll always cherish," Hopkinson said.

"After starting as National Lead Fielding coach I worked alongside Richard Dawson to help the England Men U19s reach their first World Cup final for 24 years. It has been exciting to see young players we worked with at the World Cup grow into full England internationals as well as more recently helping some of the best white-ball players in the world continue to develop," he added.

Dawson said: "I have enjoyed every minute in the England environment and working with some of the best white-ball players in the world as well as great people in the coaching team and backroom staff from the U19s to senior team.

"Being head coach of the England U19 team that reached the World Cup final was a career highlight while it has been a pleasure working with some of the top spinners in the world while also developing the strength and depth of spin bowling talent from across the country. I look forward to seeing the white-ball team continue to progress and hopefully win more trophies."

Rob Key, England Men's managing director, thanked the duo for their contributions to England's white-ball success and wished them well for future.

"Hoppo and Daws are two outstanding coaches who have played important roles in the success of our white-ball teams.

"In addition to their coaching expertise with our senior teams they have also developed young players through the age groups to help set up the next era of our white-ball teams. England Cricket is in a better place because of them and I wish them well in the next chapter of their careers," Key said.