Main US ally plans on swinging for Trump

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned to playing golf after an eight-year break, aiming to strengthen his relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump. Yoon's office explained that mastering the game is seen as a key step in connecting with Trump, who is an avid golfer and owns 16 courses globally. Yoon was spotted at a Seoul golf course on Sunday, preparing for a possible round with in the near future. It was noted that Yoon last played golf in 2016.



Trump, known for his low golf handicap and love for the sport, frequently held meetings on the golf course during his presidency. He and Japan's late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formed a close friendship through their golf sessions. During a recent phone call with Trump, Yoon confirmed plans to meet in person soon.



Discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on trade, particularly tariffs, with South Korea's trade surplus with the US reaching a record $44.4 billion last year. Additionally, Trump may raise concerns about the cost of the US military presence in South Korea, as he previously suggested that Seoul should pay a much higher fee for hosting US troops.

