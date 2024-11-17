Santos Secures Early Championship in Turbulent Series B Campaign

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Club has clinched the 2024 Brazilian Series B Championship. The team's victory came without stepping onto the field, as their closest rival Novorizontino stumbled. This triumph brings some relief to Santos supporters after a challenging year.



For the first time in its history, Santos competed in the Second Division. The path to success was far from smooth. After reaching the São Paulo State Championship final, the team started Series B strongly. They won five of their first six matches.



However, from the seventh round, a nightmare began. Santos suffered four consecutive defeats against América-MG, Botafogo-SP, Novorizontino, and Operário-PR. The team dropped to seventh place, and coach Fábio Carille faced potential dismissal.



In a crucial match that could have led to Carille's departure, the team began a turnaround. Santos defeated Goiás 2-0 at Vila Viva Sorte Stadium, aided by a bizarre error from goalkeeper Tadeu.







This victory sparked a ten-game unbeaten streak, including six wins and four draws. Santos regained the lead and never left the top four. The focus shifted from securing promotion to maintaining the top spot.



Novorizontino and Mirassol surprisingly challenged for the title until the end. However, these smaller teams lost momentum in the final stretch. Santos, on the other hand, won four consecutive matches for the first time this year.



After 36 matches, Santos has 68 points, with 20 wins, eight draws, and eight losses. They have scored 56 goals and conceded 28, achieving a 63% success rate.

Despite the championship, Carille remains under pressure. Many fans believe the team's playing style is limited and demand changes for 2025. Neither the coach nor the management can predict next season's plans.



The certainty is that Santos will return to the Brazilian Serie A as champions. With the title secured, Santos has two remaining matches in 2024. They host CRB on Sunday for the 37th round at Vila Viva Sorte Stadium. On November 24, they will visit Sport in Recife.



This championship marks a significant milestone for Santos, demonstrating their resilience in overcoming a challenging period. It sets the stage for their return to the top tier of Brazilian football.

