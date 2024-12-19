'Flight Made Train': Indians On Thailand-Bound Flight Stand, Indulge In Chit-Chat Mid-Air Insta User Shares Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Standing chatting away mid-air! Sounds surreal, right? A scene similar to a bustling train or bus journey in India unfolded on a Thailand-bound flight, with travellers standing and chatting in groups and even eating while standing.



An Instagram user, Ankit, recently uploaded a capturing these unusual scenes, which have sparked both amusement and criticism.



The Gram user says in the video that he is travelling to Thailand and calls out the behaviour of the Indian passengers.“Indians like to get insulted everywhere. People are standing in flight . It is not that the flight has landed or going to take-off. It is literally mid-air. They have literally turned it into a train,” said Ankit, the content creator, while sharing part 1 of his Thailand series.

The video, which was posted six weeks ago, has nearly 27,000 likes, over 1.6 million views and nearly 1,700 comments.

The content creator claimed that the cabin crew repeatedly asked the passengers to sit down, but they continued to stand and talk.

“People are eating while standing. Better they travel by train,” he added.

Several users have reacted to the video, with some calling it a reason why Indians are not getting any value.

“Again proved, Money doesn't get you Class! [sic]” said a Gram user.

"Ye train ke layak bhi nhi h wha bhi chadar churate h😂 (They are not worth travelling in train also), said another.

One of the users said,“Indians need to learn civic sense first, then go among normal people. I'm an indian too, but I'm self-aware of what to do and what not to do, but some people are just on another level [sic].”