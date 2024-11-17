Export from Iranian province of Markazi soars 34 percent in 7 months

(MENAFN) During the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), Markazi province saw a 34 percent increase in its export value, compared to the same period last year. According to Rouhollah Gholami, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, products worth over USD899 million were exported from Markazi province. The goods were shipped to 78 countries, with significant destinations including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, Armenia, Russia, Uzbekistan, India, and Turkmenistan.



This boost in export performance comes amid broader national trade developments. Iran’s total foreign trade during this period reached USD99.7 billion, with USD60.2 billion in exports and USD39.5 billion in imports. The value of non-oil exports was particularly notable, amounting to USD32.5 billion, while oil exports contributed USD27 billion, and technical-engineering exports stood at USD700 million. Notably, non-oil exports saw a 15 percent increase in value compared to last year.



The country’s total non-oil export weight amounted to 88.7 million tons, marking an 11.48 percent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the total weight of imports for the seven-month period was 21.7 million tons. The average value per ton of exported goods rose by 3 percent, reaching USD367, while the average value of each ton of imported goods increased by 6 percent, totaling USD1,819.



These figures suggest a positive shift in Iran’s export dynamics, particularly in the non-oil sector, reflecting the country’s efforts to diversify its trade base and increase its foreign trade performance despite ongoing challenges.

