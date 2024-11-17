J & K People Happy With Article 370 Abrogation: Jitendra Singh

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the CSIR Healthcare Theme Conclave's inaugural session at the SKICC here, the Union minister of state in the PMO, said in the time to come, Jammu and Kashmir will play an important role in India's growth story.

“The common people are satisfied and happy with the changes brought under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. He (the common man) wants to become a part of the developmental journey of the country,” Singh said.

His remarks came in response to a question by reporters about the debate over Article 370 and the differences between alliance partners - the National Conference and the Congress - over the resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in its first session.

The resolution asked the Centre to work out a mechanism for restoring the special status of the erstwhile state and hold dialogue with the elected representatives over the issue.

The resolution was brought by the ruling NC while the Congress has said that it speaks only about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and not about the restoration of Article 370.

Singh said the youth of Kashmir does not want to keep himself isolated from the immense opportunities created by Modi.

“He (youth) does not want to miss the bus. The youth of Kashmir is aspirational and wants to move forward,” he added.

The Union minister also said that for the first time, under the leadership of Modi, Jammu and Kashmir and its natural resources have received the attention they deserved,“but had to wait for 60-70 years”.

Earlier, addressing the session, the Union MoS presented a vibrant picture of India's innovation-driven future, emphasising the transformative potential of biotechnology, space technology, and youth-led startups.

He positioned Jammu and Kashmir as a treasure trove of untapped resources.

Speaking to an audience of startups, doctors, scientists, innovators, and young entrepreneurs, Singh declared,“India's startup ecosystem, now the third-largest globally with over 1.6 lakh ventures, stands testament to our entrepreneurial spirit”.

From just 350 startups a decade ago, we've grown exponentially, becoming a powerhouse of innovation, he said.

The minister highlighted India's remarkable progress in the space sector, achieved through public-private partnerships.

“Three years ago, we had just single-digit collaborations in space; today, over 300 global-standard partners have joined hands with ISRO. Our first-generation space startups are now celebrated entrepreneurs and knowledge leaders,” he said.

Singh credited Modi's“visionary” policies for catalysing these achievements.

“The launch of Startup India was more than a slogan, it was the spark that ignited a nationwide movement,” he noted.

The minister said in 2014, India's bio-economy was worth just USD 10 billion.

“Today, it stands at USD 130 billion, and we are on track to reach USD 300 billion by 2030,” he said.

He also spoke passionately about Jammu and Kashmir's role in this transformation.“The region is poised to become a bio-economy hub, driving the next industrial revolution with its unique natural resources.”

Singh made a heartfelt appeal to young innovators, urging them to become“the architects of 2047 India.”

He said there is a critical role of Himalayan states, including Jammu and Kashmir, in driving sustainable growth and innovation.

“As resources in other parts of the country diminish, the untouched potential of this region will lead India's growth story,” he said, adding that this transition is supported by robust government policies and the unwavering determination of the nation's youth.

The two-day conclave brings together experts and stakeholders to discuss healthcare advancements, biotechnology, and sustainable development strategies. It also features exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge innovations, particularly from young startups.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now