'Qatar Gene Bank Stores Five Million Seeds Of Food Crops'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has made significant progress in establishing a comprehensive Gene Bank, which houses 5 million seeds from various food crops, including tomatoes, beans, and sweet corn, to enhance the nation's food security system, according to a senior official.

Hamad Saket Al Shammari, Director of the Agricultural Research Department, stated that the seeds of species intended for food and are stored in the Qatar Gene at a temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius, ensuring their viability over an extended period.

In a recent interview with Qatar TV, he noted that the Qatar Gene Bank currently holds 1,038 seed accessions, with a substantial proportion representing plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, including numerous agricultural crops such as tomatoes. "Over the past five years, we have developed a new variety of tomatoes that have been preserved in the bank. The skin of these tomatoes is well-suited to the local environment and conditions in Qatar. Our objective is to prolong the agricultural production period for these targeted crops," Al Shammari further explained.

According to him, Qatar has intensified its initiatives to preserve food crop seeds since 2021, in alignment with the objectives of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD).

The FAO aims to ensure food security for all individuals, guaranteeing consistent access to sufficient, high-quality food that supports active and healthy lifestyles.

Al Shammari noted,“Previously, our focus was on conserving seeds from desert plants to safeguard our ecosystem and promote environmental sustainability.” He further explained that a specialized project was initiated to protect food crops and agricultural plants, in accordance with the Food Security Strategy established by the Ministry of Municipality, to ensure food security for the population of Qatar.

“The Qatar Gene Bank project commenced in 2010 with a survey of desert plants. From 2010 to 2021, the team conducted over 600 field visits, covering more than 75 percent of the plant species found in Qatar,” Al Shammari stated.

“The Qatar Gene Bank consists of four sections. Seeds are preserved at minus 80 degrees Celsius for extended durations, with additional facilities for short and medium-term storage. We maintain annual plant seeds, seeds from perennial trees, as well as seeds from shrubs, herbs, food crops, and agricultural plants,” he noted.

The Ministry of Municipality, through the Agricultural Research Department, has embraced the execution of several advanced research projects aimed at locally sourcing agricultural inputs, including seeds, utilizing peaceful nuclear technologies and biotechnology.

This initiative is part of Qatar's broader strategy to discover innovative solutions that align with the country's environmental conditions, contributing to enhanced resilience and food security, which is a key objective of the Ministry's strategic plan.