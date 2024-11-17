While Delhi Chokes, Kejriwal Enjoys His Life With Air Purifiers: BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) As Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with severe air pollution, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal for failing to address the worsening air quality.

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa accused Kejriwal of prioritising over the city's environmental crisis.

He also backed Akshay Kumar's recent statement, where the called Kejriwal a "good actor."

While attending a summit in Delhi, Akshay was asked about a politician who would make a good actor, to which he replied, "Kejriwal ji. He is a good actor."

Reacting to this, Sirsa said, "Akshay Kumar has already pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal is the biggest actor in drama and deception. He makes false promises every year, claiming to clean the Yamuna, improve air quality, and make Delhi like America or Canada. However, Delhi continues to suffer."

He further alleged that Kejriwal's focus lies in personal gain, stating, "Kejriwal came with the sole purpose of filling his pockets by looting money and building his home. The air, water, and Yamuna are polluted, and children and senior citizens are struggling to breathe as AQI levels rise."

"While Delhiites choke, Kejriwal enjoys his life with air purifiers at home. Delhi's condition will only improve when Kejriwal leaves. We need to oust Kejriwal to save Delhi," he added.

The opposition in Delhi has intensified its attacks on the AAP government as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI stood at 428 at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, with most of the 35 monitoring stations reporting AQI levels above 400.

The rising pollution levels have created a health emergency, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, as smoggy conditions continue to envelop the national capital.