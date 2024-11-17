15 J&K Players Shortlisted For IPL 2024 Auction

The auction, which will feature a total of 574 players, is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, 2024.

According to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the players from Jammu and Kashmir who have made it to the IPL 2025 auction list include: Umran Malik (Bowler), Abdul Samad (All-rounder), Rasikh Salam (Bowler), Atif Mushtaq (Bowler), Avinash Singh (Bowler), Nasir Lone (All-rounder), Mujtaba Yousuf (Bowler), Abid Mushtaq (All-rounder), Vivrant Sharma (All-rounder), Shubham Khajuria (Batsman), Musaif Ajaz, Kunal Chibb (Bowler), M Ashwin (Spinner), Yudhveer Singh (All-rounder) and Aquib Nabi (All-rounder).

Among these, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, who have already played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in previous editions, are expected to retain their places in the IPL, owing to their impressive performances.

Mujtaba Yousuf, who has served as a net bowler for multiple seasons, is also likely to be picked up for a permanent spot in a team, given his growing reputation.

Another player to watch out for is Rasikh Salam, who has previously played in the IPL and recently showcased strong performances as part of the India A team. His recent form has made him a strong contender for a spot in the upcoming edition.

Notably, in previous IPL editions, at least eight players from Jammu and Kashmir were selected by various franchises, including Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Parvaiz Rasool, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Mudhasir, Yudhveer Singh and Manzoor Pandav. However, some of these players did not get many opportunities to feature in matches.

Umran Malik, in particular, made a mark with his blistering pace bowling, earning a call-up to the Indian national team and gaining significant recognition. His performances in the IPL have made him a key player for the future, both in the league and for India . (KNO)

