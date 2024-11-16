Zelensky, Japan's FM Discuss Threats From Russia's Cooperation With North Korea And Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign of Japan Takeshi Iwaya discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the threats posed by North Korea's cooperation with Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in his address, the text of which was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“I have just met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan: he is on a visit to Ukraine. And what's important is that this is his first visit to another country immediately after the new Japanese was appointed – a visit to Ukraine. This is symbolic – in terms of our relations, Ukraine and Japan, – and very practical: this war in Europe is now decisive in many ways for the whole world,” Zelensky said.

He thanked Japan for its support to Ukraine, which has already reached $12 billion.

Ukraine,agree to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia

“We also discussed that North Korea has now become Russia's accomplice and is helping Putin in this illegal war. I informed him about the North Korean military's activities in the Kursk region, about all the threats posed by Pyongyang and Moscow's cooperation. Russia is training North Korea in modern warfare, and this can cause a much wider destabilization. We must counter this together and with all our other partners,” Zelensky stated.

He also noted a new support package from Japan.

“Of course, we talked with the Japanese Foreign Minister about strengthening sanctions against Russia, about our economic cooperation with Japan, about reconstruction and about ways of bringing a just peace closer,” the President said.

Zelensky added he is also preparing for a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Japan.

As reported, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit on Saturday, November 16.