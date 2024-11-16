Russian FPV Drone Leaves Civilian Man Injured In Beryslav
11/16/2024 7:12:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 55-year-old civilian man was injured in a drone strike in the town of Beryslav, Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"After a drone attack in Kherson region, another man was injured. Russian troops dropped an explosive payload from a UAV targeting a 55-year-old resident of Beryslav. The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a leg injury. Now medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance," the administration wrote.
As reported, in Kharkiv region, the Russians hit the village of Osynove, injuring three.
The photo is illustrative
