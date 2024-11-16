عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian FPV Drone Leaves Civilian Man Injured In Beryslav

Russian FPV Drone Leaves Civilian Man Injured In Beryslav


11/16/2024 7:12:01 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 55-year-old civilian man was injured in a drone strike in the town of Beryslav, Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"After a drone attack in Kherson region, another man was injured. Russian troops dropped an explosive payload from a UAV targeting a 55-year-old resident of Beryslav. The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a leg injury. Now medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance," the administration wrote.

Read also: Two men injured as Russian drone attacks bus near Kherson

As reported, in Kharkiv region, the Russians hit the village of Osynove, injuring three.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN16112024000193011044ID1108893421


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search