Smartadvocate Wins 2024 Best Legal Case Management Software In New York, New Jersey, And National Law Journals.

MELVILLE, NY, Nov. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, a leading provider of fully customizable legal case management software, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a 'Best of 2024' Winner by The New York Law Journal, The New Jersey Law Journal, and The National Law Journal across multiple categories, including Best Legal Case Management Software.

SmartAdvocate has achieved this prestigious honor due to the company's unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of legal professionals nationwide. Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing, remarked, '2024 has been a pivotal year of growth for us at SmartAdvocate, and we're incredibly proud to have been recognized. Along with the Law Journals, we're especially honored to have been recently awarded "Best Customer Support" and "Most Recommended" by Software Advice, a prominent review website. These accolades reflect our commitment to delivering unparalleled support to our clients as we continue to expand our impact across the legal industry'.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that SmartAdvocate has received recognition from The New York Law Journal and The New Jersey Law Journal in 4 categories for: Best Case Management Software, Best Matter Management, Best Practice Management Software and Best Document Management Solution. It is the fourth consecutive win from The National Law Journal for Best Case Management Software, Best Matter Management, Best Time & Billing Software, and Best Docketing and Calendaring Software.

This win across three esteemed law journals underscores SmartAdvocate's role as a trusted, innovative partner within the legal community. By continuously enhancing its powerful, fully integrated platform, SmartAdvocate empowers firms to improve efficiency, optimize workflows, and deliver exceptional client service. These awards affirm SmartAdvocate's ongoing mission to set the standard in legal case management software.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, case management software with built-in Artificial Intelligence tools, and made to handle the challenges of today's fast paced, highly competitive and technologically demanding legal landscape. SmartAdvocate's robust, exclusive built-in features enable firms to manage, store, track and communicate like never before, ensuring they achieve the highest level of success.

