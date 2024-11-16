Two Paramedics Killed, Four Others Injured In Israeli Offensive Raids In Southern Lebanon
11/16/2024 9:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: The Lebanese Ministry of health announced Saturday that two paramedics were killed, and four others were injured after Israeli warplanes launched offensive raids in southern Lebanon.
In a statement, the ministry reported that a paramedic was killed in Burj Rahal early this morning, after he was directly targeted by Israeli shelling while he was helping an injured person.
Another paramedic was killed, and four others were injured during an Israeli airstrike on a group of paramedics while they were performing their duties in Kfartabnit, the statement continued, affirming that two other paramedics were still missing.
Lebanon has been under Israeli offensive for more than a year which has been intensified since last September resulting in thousands of casualties and displacing over a million people.
