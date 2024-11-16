Uzbekistan Continues Gas Accounting, Control To Ensure Stable Supply

(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, Nov 16 (IANS) Uzbekistan will "resolutely" continue accounting and control in industries to ensure a stable and reduce losses, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

At a meeting on supply, Mirziyoyev emphasised the need to reduce and optimize costs, accelerate reforms in the gas sector, and expand exploration efforts by engaging leading foreign companies, according to the president's press service.

Though gas losses have decreased due to "the modernization of industries" and improved energy efficiency, "there is still a lot of work ahead," the press service said.

Uzbekistan plans to supply 21 billion cubic meters of gas to consumers this winter, though demand could rise if temperatures drop sharply.

A separate reserve will be provided to guarantee "uninterrupted power supply" for social institutions and enterprises, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.