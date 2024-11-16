35 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Gaza
11/16/2024 7:07:54 AM
GAZA, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- During the past 24 hours, 35 Palestinians were killed and 111 others injured in several Israeli Occupation airstrikes on Gaza, Palestinian health authorities announced on Saturday.
This was mentioned in the daily report by the health authorities on the 407th day of the Israeli occupation aggression, noting that Israeli occupation forces have committed three massacres and that there are dozens of victims still under the rubble and on the roads, with rescue teams and civil defense unable to reach them.
Thus, the death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression has risen to 43,799 martyrs and 103,601 injured since October 7th of last year. (end)
