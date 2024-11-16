Saturday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Saturday, November 16, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Nations League matches, English Women's Super League clashes, and important games from the Brazilian Série A and Série B. Fans can also look forward to matches from La 2, NWSL Playoffs , and various regional competitions.

UEFA Nations League







11:00 AM: Azerbaijan vs. Estonia, Sportv 2



2:00 PM: Turkey vs. Wales, Sportv



2:00 PM: Georgia vs. Ukraine, Sportv



2:00 PM: Montenegro vs. Iceland, ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:00 PM: Andorra vs. Moldova, Disney+



4:45 PM: Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sportv



4:45 PM: Sweden vs. Slovakia, ESPN 4 and Disney+



4:45 PM: Netherlands vs. Hungary, Disney+

4:45 PM: Albania vs. Czech Republic, Disney+







10:45 AM: Tottenham vs. Arsenal, ESPN and Disney+

2:30 PM: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, ESPN and Disney+





6:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-MG , Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV), and Rede Furacão







5:00 PM: Novorizontino vs. Paysandu, Band (PA, Northeast and interior of SP), TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



7:00 PM: Amazonas vs. Goiás, Sportv and Premiere



9:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Ituano, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

9:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs. Sport, Sportv and Premiere







10:00 AM: Eibar vs. Racing Ferrol, Disney+



12:15 PM: Eldense vs. Albacete, Disney+



2:30 PM: Levante vs. Elche, Disney+

5:00 PM: Sporting Gijón vs. Granada, Disney+







9:30 AM: Exeter City vs. Lincoln City (EFL League One), Disney+



11:00 AM: Fluminense vs. Flamengo (Cariocão Feminino Final, first leg), Sportv



2:00 PM: Washington Spirit vs. NY/NJ Gotham (NWSL Playoffs), Youtube/@canalgoatbr



3:00 PM: Bahia vs. Vitória (Baiano Feminino Final, second leg), TVE (BA) and Youtube/@tvebahia



4:00 PM: Concórdia vs. Marcílio Dias (Copa Santa Catarina Final, second leg), SBT (SC) and Youtube/@MBTVLives

7:30 PM: Nacional vs. Deportivo Maldonado (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+







