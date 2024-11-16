Saturday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, November 16, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include UEFA Nations League matches, English Women's Super League clashes, and important games from the Brazilian Série A and Série B. Fans can also look forward to matches from La Liga 2, NWSL Playoffs , and various regional competitions.
UEFA Nations League
11:00 AM: Azerbaijan vs. Estonia, Sportv 2
2:00 PM: Turkey vs. Wales, Sportv
2:00 PM: Georgia vs. Ukraine, Sportv
2:00 PM: Montenegro vs. Iceland, ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:00 PM: Andorra vs. Moldova, Disney+
4:45 PM: Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sportv
4:45 PM: Sweden vs. Slovakia, ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM: Netherlands vs. Hungary, Disney+
4:45 PM: Albania vs. Czech Republic, Disney+
English Women's Super League
10:45 AM: Tottenham vs. Arsenal, ESPN and Disney+
2:30 PM: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Série A
6:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-MG , Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV), and Rede Furacão
Brazilian Série B
5:00 PM: Novorizontino vs. Paysandu, Band (PA, Northeast and interior of SP), TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
7:00 PM: Amazonas vs. Goiás, Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Ituano, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs. Sport, Sportv and Premiere
La Liga 2
10:00 AM: Eibar vs. Racing Ferrol, Disney+
12:15 PM: Eldense vs. Albacete, Disney+
2:30 PM: Levante vs. Elche, Disney+
5:00 PM: Sporting Gijón vs. Granada, Disney+
Other Notable Matches
9:30 AM: Exeter City vs. Lincoln City (EFL League One), Disney+
11:00 AM: Fluminense vs. Flamengo (Cariocão Feminino Final, first leg), Sportv
2:00 PM: Washington Spirit vs. NY/NJ Gotham (NWSL Playoffs), Youtube/@canalgoatbr
3:00 PM: Bahia vs. Vitória (Baiano Feminino Final, second leg), TVE (BA) and Youtube/@tvebahia
4:00 PM: Concórdia vs. Marcílio Dias (Copa Santa Catarina Final, second leg), SBT (SC) and Youtube/@MBTVLives
7:30 PM: Nacional vs. Deportivo Maldonado (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
ESPN and Disney+
10:45 AM: Tottenham vs. Arsenal (English Women's Super League)
2:30 PM: Chelsea vs. Manchester City (English Women's Super League)
Sportv
11:00 AM: Fluminense vs. Flamengo (Cariocão Feminino Final, first leg)7
2:00 PM: Turkey vs. Wales (UEFA Nations League)
4:45 PM: Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (UEFA Nations League)
7:00 PM: Amazonas vs. Goiás (Brazilian Série B)
9:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs. Sport (Brazilian Série B)
Sportv 2
11:00 AM: Azerbaijan vs. Estonia (UEFA Nations League)
2:00 PM: Georgia vs. Ukraine (UEFA Nations League)
Disney+
Multiple UEFA Nations League and La Liga 2 matches throughout the day Youtube/@canalgoatbr
2:00 PM: Washington Spirit vs. NY/NJ Gotham (NWSL Playoffs)
5:00 PM: Novorizontino vs. Paysandu (Brazilian Série B)
9:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Ituano (Brazilian Série B)
Premiere
Multiple Brazilian Série B matches throughout the day
Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV)
6:30 PM: Athletico vs. Atlético-MG (Brazilian Série A)
