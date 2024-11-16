Barrackpore Municipality Vice Chairman Found Dead At Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) Trinamool leader and Barrackpore Municipality Vice Chairman Satyajit Bandopadhyay was found dead at his residence on Saturday.

His body was found hanging from the attic of his rented house.

Police have sent Bandhopadhyay's body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain whether this was a case of or murder.

His family members have told the investigating officials that after remaining missing for two days, the ruling party leader returned home late Friday night. He had left his mobile back at his home during the period he was missing.

Even after coming back home, he did not interact much with his family members.

His body was found hanging on Saturday.

Addressing media persons, Barrackpore Municipality Chairman Moloy Ghosh said that he met Bandopadhyay last on Thursday at a meeting of the municipality.

"I heard that he went missing after that. When I last met him, I did not find anything unnatural in his behaviour. He was a long associate of mine and was elected a representative from the municipality in 1998. I hope that the police investigation will reveal the truth," he said.

The latest incident happened just around 12 hours after a murder attempt was made on a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Trinamool councillor Sushanta Ghosh late on Friday. Ghosh had a narrow escape.

Just three days back during the bypolls for six Assembly constituencies, Trinamool leader Ashok Sau was shot dead in broad daylight. The state BJP leadership has claimed that such is the law and order situation in West Bengal even the Trinamool leaders are not safe from the hooligans backed by their own party.