MUDA Scam: Petitioner Urges Lokayukta To Probe Documents Taken Away By Minister To Help Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 16 (IANS) The petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam Snehamayi Krishna has made a fresh submission to SP of Mysuru Lokayukta probing the case to investigate documents taken away from the MUDA office allegedly by for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh to help CM Siddaramaiah.

Snehamayi Krishna made a fresh submission to Mysuru Lokayukta SP in this regard on Saturday.

“The Lokayukta office which was probing the illegal allotments by the MUDA before CM Siddaramaiah's case came to light and before my complaint, had found documents in connection with allotments made to CM Siddaramaiah family,” Snehamayi Krishana said.

Snehamayi Krishna further said, "Then, Lokayukta officers obtained all documents from the MUDA office regarding the illegal allotments and submitted a report to Karnataka Lokayukta. Later, they obtained a warrant to seize certain documents from the MUDA. However, the information was allegedly leaked by the previous Lokayukta SP to Byrathi Suresh.”

He alleged,“Minister Suresh rushed to the MUDA and took away important documents. I have information that, following this, CM Siddaramaiah conducted the press conference and defended himself.”

It should also be looked into why the Lokayukta, which obtained a warrant to seize documents from the MUDA office, did not conduct raids later, he said.

“As per my information, the previous Lokayukta SP had got posting in Bengaluru city as DCP for cooperating with Minister Byrathi Suresh. This also should be investigated,” he stated.

Snehamayi Krishna has also sought to obtain the call records between July 1 and Sept 30 between the previous Lokayukta SP and Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh.

Snehamayi Krishna has sought the Lokayukta to get the video recording of the complete press conference held by CM Siddaramaiah on July 26 at Vidhana Soudha regarding the MUDA scam and verify how documents released by CM Siddaramaiah were obtained.

Presently, the MUDA scam involving CM Siddaramaiah is being investigated by Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The petitioner has sought a probe into the case being probed by the CBI.

The High Court has directed the Lokayukta Police to submit details of the probe conducted by November 25 while adjourning further hearing on the petition till November 26.