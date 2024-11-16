'Family, The One Where We Are Four': Rohit Sharma And Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Second Child

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have officially announced the birth of their second child on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Rohit and Ritika shared the news with an animated picture of his four-member family after the addition of a new member. "FAMILY - the one where we are FOUR," read the caption on the photo while the caption on the post marked the birth date - "15.11.2024".

As per reports, the couple welcomed a baby boy on Friday. Rohit and Ritika have a daughter named Samaira, who will complete six years on December 30, as their first child. the couple got married in 2015.

India T20I stars Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma extended their warm wishes to Rohit on the addition of a new member to his family.

"Really very happy for you Rohit bhai. We were waiting for this moment and had it been 1-2 days later I would have joined you there. I'm coming soon," Tilak said after Suryakumar broke the news during a light-hearted interview posted on BCCI's website.

"Super happy for Cheta and his family," Samson added.

"Now we have to get ready with small side arm and small pads as a new cricketer has arrived," said Suryakumar.

Earlier, it was Rohit who had hinted at the new addition to his family when he confirmed that he was not sure about playing the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia starting in Perth on November 22.

Rohit said he was unsure whether he would be playing the Perth Test for personal reasons, in the post-match press conference after India suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month.

With the good news coming almost a week before the start of the all-important series Down Under, Rohit's participation in the first Test against Australia gets a major boost. If not the series opener, the Indian captain is expected to be ready for the second Test at Adelaide Oval on December 6.