Over 300 Rare Stamps, Coins Auctioned At Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center's Annual Auction

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center held its annual auction on Friday, showcasing a diverse array of rare collectibles at its headquarters.

The auction featured 323 items, including stamps, coins, envelopes, albums, first editions, and commemorative stamp collections. Highlights included thematic on wildlife and purebred Arabian horses, with contributions spanning various countries worldwide.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Centers Director, Hussein Rajab Al Ismail, noted that this years auction stood out for its diversity in both the range of items and the participation of collectors from Gulf countries and across the Arab world.

Al Ismail highlighted the popularity of Qatari stamps and coins, which were in high demand during the auction. He also emphasized the Centers ongoing efforts in documenting Qatar's philatelic history, with the successful release of its first book chronicling the history and features of Qatari stamps. Two additional books are currently under preparation, as part of the Centers plan to publish five books annually that document the history, types, and features of stamps and currencies.

This years auction is part of the Centers broader calendar of 27 events for 2024, encompassing local and international exhibitions, collaborations with state institutions such as the Ministry of Culture, Katara, and Qatar Post, and engagements with major shopping centers. Al Ismail added that the Center will participate in the Sharjah Stamps and Coins Exhibition next week and the Stamps and Coins Exhibition in Shanghai, China, later this month. The Shanghai event will coincide with meetings of the Executive Committee of the Asian Philatelic Federation, in which Qatar holds membership.

The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center remains committed to fostering and promoting the hobby of stamp and coin collecting, advancing its development, and creating opportunities for enthusiasts to engage with the field.