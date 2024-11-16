President Dissanayake's NPP Wins Two-Thirds Majority In Sri Lanka Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 16 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) party, secured a two-thirds majority in parliament, after Thursday's parliamentary election, data released by the country's Election Commission showed, yesterday.

The NPP won 159 seats, and former opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa's Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, came in second, securing 40 seats.

The Sri Lankan parliament has 225 seats. Among them, 196 are elected from 22 multi-member electoral districts. The remaining 29 seats are elected from National Lists allocated to parties and independent groups, in proportion to their share of the national vote.

After the result was announced, Dissanayake posted on his social media:“Thank you to all who voted for a renaissance!”

The new parliament will convene its first session on Nov 21, and elect a new speaker.

According to Sri Lankan parliament regulations, the ruling party needs a parliamentary majority to pass laws, and a two-thirds majority to bring constitutional amendments.– NNN-XINHUA

