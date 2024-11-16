Europe Not Enough If US Pulls The Plug On Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) InsideOver is a popular Italian news channel. On November 14, journalist Roberto Vivaldelli asked me some questions about US policy and Ukraine. Readers will find the original article in Italian here This English-language version is republished with the permission of Stephen Bryen.

Robert Vivaldelli: Jake Sullivan recently announced that plans to request additional funding from for Ukraine. How would you interpret this decision at this point?

Stephen Bryen: In the United States we would call Biden's request for more Ukraine funding a“Hail Mary Pass” (a term used in American football). It means he is making the request to show his solidarity with Ukraine and to try and squeeze the Republicans to somehow support Ukraine in future. My own opinion is that Congress will not take up the Biden proposal, instead waiting for Trump to take office. I don't think Biden believes the measure has any chance.

Conditions have changed since the last, massive supplemental for Ukraine. Huge expenditures have not improved Ukraine's situation. In fact, the Russians continue to make significant gains against Ukraine's army and continue to devastate the Ukrainian critical infrastructure, especially the power grid.

If the war continues, Ukraine could become non-recoverable in terms of infrastructure, and the Ukrainians who left the country won't come back to a wasteland.

Vivaldelli: In your view, what should we expect from a Trump administration concerning Ukraine? Do you think there's a realistic prospect of US-Russia dialogue to end the war?

Bryen: A lot depends on the behavior of the Russian leader. I think Trump wants to negotiate with Putin, but Putin, at least so far, wants to win the war in Ukraine, or nearly so, before he engages with Trump. So, it is a kind of Kabuki.

There are far more important issues than Ukraine, namely the future of NATO, the disposition of nuclear forces and how to reduce the threat signature between Europe (including the United States) and Russia. Putin wants to speak with Trump about all these topics, and much more.

Trump will also have to think about the future US role in Europe and the danger of a wider conflict. We must wait and see who makes contact first. My sense it will be Trump once he has his team in place and has discussed the strategic situation fully.

Vivaldelli: What might Russia's demands be in such negotiations?

Bryen: Russia has a long list of what it wants regarding Ukraine. To begin with, Russia is seeking a friendly Ukraine without any connection to NATO. Some of Trump's allies, such as the America First Policy Institute, argue for a 20-year pause before Ukraine can join NATO.

This is a non-starter because the Russians want NATO out of Ukraine altogether, now and in future. I don't think Russia is prepared to negotiate anything less, so long as they are winning the war.