(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream , a MERJ Exchange and trading app, published a blog today that discussed and how Upstream utilizes blockchain for stock trading.

“While is more of an alternative to physical currency and fiat, Ethereum can be thought of as a decentralized internet from which applications are built on. These use cases span across all areas of traditional finance and aim to enhance or replace outdated processes with more transparency, efficiency and accessibility,” the blog reads.

“At first glance, Upstream provides global investors with a secure, real-time and user-friendly stock trading platform. But beneath the surface, Upstream leverages Ethereum blockchain technology to set a new standard for the future of trading. Upstream is powered by

Horizon's

ERC-20 smart contract securities ecosystem running on an

Ethereum layer-2 optimistic-rollup . Doing this enables Upstream to feature best bids and offers openly displayed on a public orderbook, with trades executed on-chain. This is a big deal. Most trading apps only offer windows into an exchange. Upstream offers traders direct access to the exchange using an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

.

