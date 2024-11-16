Kabir Bedi Reveals Why He Was Chosen For ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’
11/16/2024 2:15:18 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran bollywood actor Kabir Bedi revealed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said that only he could play a“hero-turned-villain” and hence he was asked to star in 1988 hit film“Khoon Bhari Maang”.
“Khoon Bhari Maang” was Based on the Australian mini-series Return to Eden. It stars Rekha as a wealthy widow who is almost killed by her second husband Kabir Bedi and sets out for revenge. The film was a comeback venture for Rekha, and was a critical and commercial success.
Talking about the film on“Digital Commentary”, Kabir said:“The role was good and I wanted this role to be very scary and dangerous and I succeeded in it. I was in America for a series with Tom Selleck. The shooting was in Hawaii. After the shooting I came back to the hotel in the evening and I was looking at the sea.”
“I got a call from Rakesh Roshan. He said 'I am making a film and I want to take you as a hero'. I was like 'very good but is there a strike in Bollywood for actors that you are calling me in Hawaii'.”
Kabir added:“He then shared that in the film, the hero turns into a villain and if I take a hero, he will not do this film, if I take a villain there will not be a surprise. Only you can be a hero and a villain. It's true because I have done both.
Kabir then inquired about the actress starring in the film and Rakesh said it was Rekha.
“I heard Rekha's name and got very happy. I said done immediately because Rekha at that time was the queen of Bollywood. She won an award for Filmfare and did many other films that impressed others. She became a successful actress. When a successful filmmaker like Rakesh Roshan says, " I have to work with Rekha 'how can I say no'.”
The 78-year-old quipped:“I came back, did the film, pushed Rekha towards the crocodiles and then I went back to shoot for the series.”
