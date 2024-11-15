عربي


Rockbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Marks Strategic Move To Continue Delivering Strong Production Results


11/15/2024 11:05:19 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye, recently announced that it is ramping up SASB gas field operations with the installation of velocity strings.“Initially it was assumed that the VS could only be run in using a drilling rig,” a recent article quotes Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleran as saying.“However, we have now convinced all that a snubbing unit can accomplish this activity. This has been a giant step forward. This strategic move underscores our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through operational excellence and innovative solutions in the dynamic European energy market.”

“By leveraging this proven technology, Trillion Energy is well positioned to continue delivering strong production results from its offshore gas assets,” the piece reads.“Furthermore, as the global demand for natural gas continues to rise, particularly in Europe, these enhancements to well performance could play a crucial role in meeting future energy needs while maximizing returns on the company's existing infrastructure.”

About Trillion Energy International Inc.
Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at

Investor Brand Network

