Environment Ministry Launches Updated Air Quality Platform On Its Website

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Environment and Climate Change has launched the updated version of the Air Quality on its official website.

The new version offers enhanced data accuracy and a diverse range of information about air quality across all regions of the country. This update includes modifications that enable the display of all data according to the latest global standards, marking an important step toward establishing a national air quality monitoring network.

HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud said that the focus on air quality aligns with the state's vision of protecting and preserving the local environment and its impact on public health, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a healthy and prosperous society capable of managing the country's comprehensive development.

He noted that the updated Air Quality Platform is part of the ministry's efforts toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, protecting and preserving all elements of the local environment as a national heritage to be safeguarded for future generations, thereby ensuring the sustainability of national resources.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Abdulhadi Nasser al-Marri said that the launch of the platform's new version reflects national efforts to build a comprehensive air quality network. He added that, through this network, citizens can access air quality information across the country via a display screen available on the website. He noted that the platform presents monitoring results through colour-coded indicators, making it easier for the public to understand air quality levels in different areas.

MENAFN15112024000067011011ID1108892018