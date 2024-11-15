Sun Point Foundation Sets A New Standard For Mental Health Care In Lancaster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sun Point Foundation Counseling Center - Lancaster, PA

Join Us for The Extra Give to Support Accessible, High-Quality Mental Services

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sun Point, Foundation a premier mental health agency in Lancaster, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to raising the bar for mental in central Pennsylvania. Celebrating its first full year as a 501(3)(c) non-profit, The Foundation is setting itself apart from other counseling agencies in central Pennsylvania. Through evidence-based therapies, a highly trained team of professionals, and a client-centered approach, Sun Point is setting a new standard in the community for accessible, compassionate, and culturally responsive mental health services.

As part of this initiative, Sun Point Foundation is participating in The Extra Give , Lancaster's annual fundraising event supporting local nonprofits. This year, funds raised through The Extra Give will directly support Sun Point's sliding scale service program, called 'Access for All', ensuring that high-quality care is accessible to individuals regardless of their financial situation.

A Vision of Excellence in Mental Health Care

Founded with a mission to provide the highest standard of mental health care, Sun Point Foundation stands out in Lancaster for its unwavering commitment to client wellbeing and professional development. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Laura Morse, the agency has fostered an environment of acceptance and cultural sensitivity, where clients from all walks of life feel valued and understood.

"At Sun Point Foundation, we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment that meets the diverse needs of our community. Through ongoing community needs assessments, we've actively recruited and trained a team of professionals who are equipped to address the unique challenges faced by individuals in Lancaster. We believe mental health care should be personalized to each individual's circumstances, and cultural diversity plays a critical role in shaping the way we deliver services," said Laura Morse, CEO of Sun Point Foundation. "Our team's training in culturally competent therapy ensures that we respect and value the lived experiences of every client. This approach, informed by community input, sets us apart and enables us to provide the highest level of care to those who need it most."

The Leadership Behind Sun Point Foundation

In addition to Laura Morse's leadership, Breesha Comish, the Executive Director of Clinical Services, plays a pivotal role in shaping Sun Point's growth and ensuring that the agency's operations align with its mission. Together with a diverse and passionate clinical supervisory team, Laura and Breesha have built Sun Point into a trusted agency that offers a wide range of services, from trauma-informed care to crisis intervention, all while promoting inclusivity and cultural humility.

"I am honored to work alongside our incredible team of Clinical Supervisors and Primary Therapists to provide high-quality care that addresses the unique needs of our community," said Breesha Comish, Executive Director of Clinical Services at The Foundation. "Through The Extra Give, we can enhance our ability to offer services to more people, especially those from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds." The Foundation recruited five Clinical Supervisors in its first year, each who come from unique backgrounds that are to help serve our community.

Cultural Diversity at the Core

At Sun Point, cultural diversity is not just a core value; it is woven into the fabric of every service offered. The agency's therapists are trained to understand and address the distinct challenges faced by individuals from various cultural backgrounds. This inclusive approach ensures that every client feels respected, heard, and supported in their therapeutic journey.

"Whether it's through offering multilingual therapy or addressing issues like stigma in different communities, we are committed to ensuring that every person who walks through our doors feels seen," Morse explained. "By recognizing the cultural contexts of our clients, we can provide therapy that is not only effective but also empathetic and relevant."

How You Can Support

As part of The Extra Give, Sun Point Foundation is inviting the Lancaster community to join in supporting mental health care that is accessible to all. Donations will help reach more clients in need of mental health services for underserved populations. The Extra Give provides a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of those who rely on Sun Point's services.

The Extra Give will take place on November 21, 2024. Community members are encouraged to visit the Sun Point Foundation page on the Extra Give website to make a contribution and learn more about the agency's programs.

About Sun Point Foundation

Sun Point Foundation is a trusted mental health agency in Lancaster, PA, dedicated to providing high-quality, evidence-based services. The agency specializes in trauma-informed care, systemic counseling interventions, and culturally competent therapy for individuals, couples, and families. Sun Point Foundation strives to create an inclusive environment where all clients feel supported and empowered on their path to healing.

For more information about Sun Point Foundation or to donate to The Extra Give, visit and .

