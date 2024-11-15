Country Music Artist Joe Nichols Announces Non-Profit Organization Established To Combat Warfighter Suicide In The Special Operations Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Co-founders Andy Wirth, Joe and Heather Nichols launch The Impossible Foundation

at livestreamed event featuring a press conference, panel discussion and a special live performance by Nichols

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum selling recording artist Joe Nichols his wife, Heather Nichols , are joined by close friend and business executive Andy Wirth in announcing the establishment of The Impossible Foundation . The Impossible Foundation has been set up as nonprofit organization with the mission of being a force multiplier in combatting the accelerating rates of suicide within the special operations community.



Watch The Impossible Foundation's Launch Video HERE .

Joe Nichols Announces Non-Profit Organization The Impossible Foundation to Combat Warfighter Suicide

Co-founders of The Impossible Foundation Andy Wirth and Joe Nichols

Within our country's military, since 2001, suicide has claimed over 140,000 warfighters' lives, 20 times the number of fatalities associated with the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. This alarming statistic compelled Andy Wirth to join forces with friends Joe and Heather Nichols and establish The Impossible Foundation , which is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

"Our deep sense of gratitude and indebtedness for all who have served and are serving our great country, coupled with our unfaltering patriotism, brought about the drive to stand up The Impossible Foundation," said Joe Nichols. "Nearly 25 years after it commenced, our newsfeeds don't contain much on the Global War on Terror. In fact, they've largely gone quiet and, not surprisingly, many consider the battles over...they're most certainly not."



"Not only does the global war on terror remain a kinetic and lethal environment for our country's warriors, but some warfighters have returned home with their own fight...battles of a different kind," said Andy Wirth, co-founder and board chairman. "Too many times, those warfighters see their battles as unwinnable, and the challenges seem to be impossible to overcome. Tragically, some chose a permanent solution to a temporary problem. The loss of a warfighter to suicide is rarely reported by the news...in turn, we rarely hear about that heart rendering event. Truly, when a warfighter takes their own life, it's a heartbreaking result from a personal battle and while unknown and unheard to most, it generates a deafening echo for eternity."

Established as largely a grant issuing not-for-profit, The Impossible Foundation

will raise funds which will be provided to organizations that have high-impact and effective programs that reduce and reverse

the accelerating rates of warfighter suicide.

The organization will focus on active duty and retired warfighters that have been and are part of the special operations community, including USSOCOM and other US Government organizations that have an adjacency to our country's special warfare activities.

The launch event will feature interviews with panelists including Joe & Heather Nichols, Andy Wirth and feature two special guests, Steven Cashen, Sergeant First Class, US Army (Ret.)

and Brian Gilman, Colonel, US Marine Corps (Ret.) .



The launch event livestreamed from the organization's website,

theimpossiblefoundation

commencing at 1:00pm eastern, Friday, November 15, 2024, live from The Dallas Bull in Tampa, Florida.

Those attending the event will include industry VIP's, supporters and members of the US Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The livestream will continue with a special performance by The Impossible Foundation co-founder Joe Nichols.

The inspiration for the organization's name and ethos is derived from Joe Nichol's first hit song, "The Impossible", in which in the lyrics and song's message speaks to circumstances which are seemingly impossible to overcome, but with faith and belief in the impossible, one can prevail.

The Foundation is interested in securing direct support by way of donations of any amount which can be made through its website:

theimpossiblefoundation .

The Impossible Foundation also seeks to engage companies and individuals that have interest in the Founders Legion , which involves material, direct financial support and includes participation in the organization's advisory council. Those interested in being a major part of The Impossible Foundation through the Founders Legion are encouraged to contact Andy Wirth, cofounder and board chairman at [email protected] .



ABOUT THE IMPOSSIBLE FOUNDATION:

The Impossible Foundation is a Colorado nonprofit corporation, which is based out of Bozeman, Montana. The Foundation has applied to the IRS for recognition as a Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Subject to application is approval, charitable donations to The Impossible Foundation will be tax deductible to the extent permitted by law, regardless of when made. The Foundation will grant funds to organizations with programs aligned with the Foundation's mission. Grants issued to recipient organizations will take place following a rigorous review process. Currently, the directors and officers of The Impossible Foundation include Messrs. Nichols and Wirth and Mrs. Nichols. Over the following nine months, the organization will be expanding its board of directors, which will directly participate in the governance, strategic planning and operations of The Impossible Foundation.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Andy Wirth , Cofounder & Chairman, at [email protected] and (406) 595-7407

Jay Jones, Jay Jones Music, [email protected] and (615) 400-0254

SOURCE The Impossible Foundation

