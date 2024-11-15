Top CPI-M Leader Accuses Bengal Police Of Filing 'Malicious' Complaint Against Him With X

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) CPI-M Politburo member and the West Bengal state Secretary Mohammed Salim on Friday accused the state of making a false and malicious complaint against him with X authorities.

"I have been informed by the X authorities about the complaint lodged by state police through an email. At the same time, the X authorities have also not found anything objectionable in my posts on social on the basis of which the state police have filed the complaint. I have been advised to take advice," Salim told media persons here.

He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is acting in the same manner which the rulers in the BJP-led governments had been acting.

"The state police in West Bengal is trying to silence every voice of protest," said Salim.

According to him, the complaint by the state police to X authorities was that he had tried to malign the image of the state police by making some posts in relation to the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year.

"They claimed that I, in my posts on that particular social media, have accused the police of trying to pass on the event of rape and murder as a case of suicide. I never said that. I spoke about the audio clips that have surfaced where it was heard that the hospital authorities first told the victim's parents that the victim was sick and then said that she had committed suicide on the morning after the body was recovered from within the hospital premises," Salim said.

He also said that the police are unnecessarily taking up the matter.