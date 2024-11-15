Joe Bonamassa Embraces The Holiday Season With New Song 'Lonely Christmas Eve'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fourth GRAMMY Nomination Highlights a Milestone Year in his Career as Bonamassa Continues to Reign Over the Blues Charts
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has gifted fans with a brand new holiday staple,“Lonely Christmas Eve,” out today on streaming platforms. Infused with Bonamassa's signature guitar prowess and soulful vocals,“Lonely Christmas Eve” captures the spirit of the season while offering a fresh addition to his growing Christmas music
collection. Co-written with James House (Martina McBride, Bonnie Raitt, George Strait), the song tells the story of friends gathering together to celebrate the season. WATCH the Official Video for "Lonely Christmas Eve." Fans can listen to ALL of Joe's Christmas songs including“Lonely Christmas Eve” HERE .
This release follows Bonamassa's recent GRAMMY nomination for Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 in the“Best Contemporary Blues Album” category, his fourth career nomination. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Blues Album Chart last year, resonating with grammy voters and further solidifying his legacy as a modern blues powerhouse. His other nominations include 2022's Royal Tea (Contemporary Blues Album), 2017's Live At The Greek Theatre (Best Traditional Blues Album) and 2014's Seesaw (Contemporary Blues Album) with Beth Hart.
2024 has been a monumental year for Bonamassa, with his live album and concert film Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra debuting at #1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Blues, Classical, and Classical Crossover. This achievement marks his 28th career #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, extending his record and showcasing his ability to blend blues with orchestral grandeur seamlessly.
Last Month, Bonamassa celebrated the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades of Blue with the special digital reissue Different Shades of Blue (Overdrive). Featuring rare tracks and fan favorites like the newly released“Black Irish Eyes,” the project invited listeners to revisit the album that marked a turning point in his career, debuting at #8 on the Billboard 200 back in 2014.
Currently, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated Fall Tour, delivering electrifying performances across the U.S. Fans can expect a powerful mix of new tracks, classic hits, and perhaps a few holiday surprises. For the latest updates on Joe Bonamassa's music, tour dates, and upcoming projects, visit .
U.S. FALL 2024 TOUR
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR
February 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
February 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
February 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
February 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
February 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre
February 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino
March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre
March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center
KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
EUROPE TOUR 2025
April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Centre
April 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
April 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena
April 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
April 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
April 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
May 2 - Prague, CR - O2 Universam
May 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
May 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag Arena
May 8 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*
July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*
July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee
July 6 - Klam, AT- Clam Castle
July 18 - Pordenone, IT - San Valentino Park
July 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
* Sold Out
KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKA
September 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
