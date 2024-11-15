Core Enhances Connectivity At The Greenbrier Hotel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WHEATON, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core, a leading provider of advanced wireless solutions, proudly announces the successful installation of a state-of-the-art CommScope ERA Active Distributed Antenna System (DAS) at the Greenbrier Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

This renowned property offers 710 rooms, including 33 suites and 96 guest and estate homes. The Greenbrier has 10 lobbies, 40+ meeting rooms and a complete center facility.

It has hosted numerous professional tournaments and accommodates multiple teams at their sports training facility. With a guest list that includes 28 U.S. Presidents, America's Resort has long been a favorite destination of royalty, celebrities and business leaders.

The CommScope ERA Active DAS, recognized as the most technologically advanced all-digital platform, ensures seamless and robust wireless communication capabilities.

Currently, AT&T is active on the new network with other national and regional carriers preparing to join as well.



Mike Keatley, Director of IT at The Greenbrier Hotel, "The Greenbrier is pleased to announce the installation of a 5G, all digital neutral host DAS at our hotel.

Our guests and staff will have a much better experience being able to stay connected on a robust cellular network.

Core was a pleasure to work with and delivered a technologically advanced solution."

Key Features of the Installation:

- CommScope ERA Active DAS: The most technologically advanced CommScope ERA Active DAS is designed to optimize in-building wireless coverage ensuring high-performance connectivity across the entire hotel. This system enhances voice and data services, delivering unparalleled user experience for guests and staff.

About Core: Core has 20 years of experience in deploying wireless telecommunications systems. Providing our top-notch services nationwide, we will design, install, operate and maintain high-performance, cost-effective indoor and outdoor wireless solutions for you.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Core – 323 S. Hale Street Suite 100

Wheaton, Illinois 60187

630-221-8500

[email protected]

SOURCE CORE

