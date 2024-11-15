POP MART Donates MEGA SPACE MOLLY Auction Proceeds To Singapore Arts Charity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POP MART is proud to announce that the proceeds from the recent Phillips Auction of the

MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% Royal Selangor will be donated to the Foundation for The Arts and Social Enterprise, a Singapore-based charity dedicated to advancing the arts in Asia. Crafted by Royal Selangor, the world's foremost name in pewter craftsmanship, the piece is inspired by traditional Chinese motifs and fetched HK$95,250 after 36 bids. This marks a key step in POP MART's evolution into a high-end collectible brand, bridging art, philanthropy, and the designer toy community.

POP MART's Kevin Zhang (left) presents a donation to Michael Tay, Founder of The Foundation for The Arts and Social Enterprise (right), supporting the UTOPIA Reimagined initiative in Singapore.

The donation will specifically support the UTOPIA Reimagined (Series III) initiative, designed to empower Singaporean artists by commissioning original works across various creative disciplines. The series encourages artists to explore and interpret the concept of "utopia", providing a unique platform for innovation and storytelling. This program not only nurtures local talent but also aims to expand the reach of Singapore's art scene, fostering diverse expressions and enriching the country's cultural fabric.

"We are excited to support UTOPIA Reimagined and be part of a bigger story – one where art, culture, and creativity come together," said Kevin Zhang, Head of Strategic Partnership from POP MART International. "Through this partnership, we hope to inspire art lovers worldwide, and contribute to the growth of the arts community in meaningful ways."

With POP MART's contribution, UTOPIA Reimagined will gain the support needed to broaden its scope, enabling more artists to create impactful works that resonate within and beyond Singapore. By enhancing the resources available to artists, POP MART's donation plays a critical role in advancing the Foundation's mission to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive arts ecosystem.

"This generous contribution from POP MART allows us to continue fostering Singapore's artistic talent and elevating the arts scene," said Michael Tay, Founder and Executive Director of The Foundation.

"With their support, we can bring even more ambitious projects to life and provide artists the resources they need to explore their creativity and vision."

The auction of the limited edition MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% Royal Selangor at Phillips underscores POP MART's commitment to merging artistry with collectible culture. The piece stands out for its intricate pewter craftsmanship, blending Eastern and Western design elements, elevating the MEGA COLLECTION as a sophisticated and sought-after line in the designer toy market.

With this donation, POP MART continues to shape its long-term vision for supporting the arts, creating opportunities for collaboration, and contributing to diverse cultural spaces worldwide.

