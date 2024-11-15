John Casey Joins The Scintilla Board As Company Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scintilla is proud to announce the appointment of John Casey who joins the Scintilla Board. The addition follows Scintilla's recent announcement of its milestone completion of the DLA Piper transaction, and exhibits the company's growing strength as it continues to expand its innovative digital asset creation platform and strengthen its compliance framework.

John Casey is a deeply experienced and accomplished financial media executive and international business leader with a strong focus on DEI, recognized by diversity leadership lists in the UK and US. Most recently, as President and Managing Director of CNBC International, John led global financial news and content operations, establishing CNBC as the top business and financial news brand in EMEA and the Asia-Pacific regions among affluent audiences. He expanded CNBC's digital reach and revenue to record highs and launched 'Worldwide Exchange,' the first live newscast to air simultaneously across Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

"Scintilla's mission to drive transparency and expand diversity in finance aligns closely with my values," remarks John Casey. "By pioneering accessible, innovative digital solutions, Scintilla is opening doors to meaningful change across industries. I'm excited to join a team so dedicated to making a lasting impact."

“The addition of John to the Scintilla team is an exciting next step in Scintilla's onward and upward journey to transform RWA tokenization,” commented Tim Popplewell, CEO Scintilla.“His extensive background across media will be instrumental as we advance our mission of providing innovative, compliant digital asset solutions. His leadership will help us navigate the evolving landscape of digital assets, ensuring we remain at the forefront of this dynamic industry.”

Born out of the global law firm DLA Piper, Scintilla is a digital asset creation platform that combines the compliance and regulatory rigor of a global law firm with innovative technology solutions. Scintilla offers end-to-end virtual asset solutions, empowering asset owners, issuers, and investors to solve real-world problems and promote financial inclusion. By creating data-rich tokens aligned with a diverse range of underlying assets-such as real estate, funds, shares, IP rights, and digital art-Scintilla deploys virtual assets on multiple public blockchains while ensuring privacy and confidentiality for permissioned users.

For more information about Scintilla and its offerings, visit scintillanetwork.com.





ENDS

Media Contact:

Natasha, Luna PR - ...

About Scintilla:

Scintilla is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, creating new opportunities in the

global marketplace. Born out of the global law firm DLA Piper, Scintilla is a digital asset

creation platform that couples the compliance and regulatory rigor of a law firm with the

innovative technology solutions of tomorrow. Fully regulated by Dubai's Virtual Assets

Regulatory Authority (VARA), Scintilla provides end-to-end virtual assets solutions,

empowering asset owners, issuers, and investors to solve real-world problems and

promote financial inclusion.



