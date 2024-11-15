(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's scene has undergone a significant transformation. The Constitutional Court has stripped Evo Morales of his leadership role in the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. This decision marks a turning point in Bolivian politics.



The court has handed control of MAS to Grover García, an ally of current President Luis Arce. This move effectively sidelines Morales from the party he founded in the 1990s. The ruling also grants full control of MAS to Arce's supporters.



Morales has long claimed that Arce, his former protégé, aimed to take over the party. This court decision seems to confirm his suspicions. The ruling comes from the fourth chamber of the Constitutional Court, led by judges Iván Espada and Gonzalo Hurtado.



These same judges recently upheld Morales' disqualification as a presidential candidate. They also extended their own terms in office by suspending judicial elections. Many see these actions as part of a deal with the government.







The Electoral Tribunal has accepted Morales' disqualification as a candidate. This further weakens his political position. Morale now finds himself without a party to represent in future elections.



Morales faces other challenges too. He's wanted for questioning in a case involving alleged sexual abuse of a minor. This case resurfaced recently under Arce's government. Morales has taken refuge in the Chapare region, surrounded by supporters.

Bolivia's Political Landscape Shifts as Morales Loses Control of MAS Party

The government has also moved against Morales' allies. Two pro-Morales farm leaders were arrested for their role in recent roadblocks. They face charges of terrorism and armed uprising. Authorities are investigating possible Venezuelan funding for these protests.



Police also raided the home of Juan Ramón de la Quintana, a close Morales associate. He's accused of similar crimes but wasn't found during the raid. In 2020, he and other MAS leaders spent a year in the Mexican embassy in Bolivia.







Morales claims the government plans to arrest about 30 of his faction's leaders. This appears to be another chapter in the power struggle between Morales and Arce. For now, Arce seems to have the upper hand.



Despite these setbacks, Morales' daughter Eva Liz says her father won't leave Bolivia. She insists he will "stay with his people." The coming days may reveal how Morales plans to respond to these developments.

