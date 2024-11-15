$5.13 Bn 5G Wireless Backhaul Markets: Global Forecasts 2024-2029 - Growing Surge In 5G Small Cell Deployments To Increase Demand

The growing surge in 5G small cell deployments is expected to increase the demand for 5G wireless backhaul globally.

The 5G small cells exploit their existing macro cell backhaul infrastructure, prompting mobile network operators to deploy them where backhaul is already available. This is also helping businesses and industry verticals to configure their local private networks with 5G small cells. Service provides choose license-exempt spectrum for fast links back to organizations and campuses.

In addition, it could also deploy small cells with wireless backhaul on this spectrum without any need for complex regulatory approvals. Small cells and network elements such as remote radio heads are growing to support this requirement, driving market growth by the need for scalable, cost-effective backhaul solutions.

